Criminal Investigation? The Latest on Bobby Brown Jr.’s Drug-Related Death

On Monday, it was revealed that Bobby Brown and Kim Ward’s son Bobby Jr.’s death in November at age 28 was from a deadly mix of drugs.

According to his autopsy and toxicology reports, alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl were found Bobby Jr.’s system.

A witness is also cited in the report as telling police that Bobby Jr. was seen drinking tequila and snorting half a Percocet and cocaine.

TMZ reports the Los Angeles Police Department are opening a criminal investigation due to the drugs involved.

The D.A.’s office will decide if criminal charges will be filed.