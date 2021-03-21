Bella Thorne Is Engaged! Check Out Her Ring

Instagram

Former Disney Channel princess Bella Thorne and Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo are getting married!

After hinting in January that the announcement was coming, they confirmed the big news Sunday on Instagram.

Mascolo, 27, posted a glowing pic of the couple in which Thorne, 23, flaunts her beautiful ring — featuring a pear-shaped diamond. He captioned it, "She said YES." The post also shared two photos of the pair locking lips.

"Celebration in Italy and in America — both," Mascolo says in an Instagram Story video in which Thorne begs for a kiss.

"Thank you for being amazing, baby! I love you so much. Yeah! When are we getting married? Soon I hope," he also says.

Bella shared the same video.

The two were first rumored to be dating almost exactly two years ago. Bella had previously been involved with Mod Sun.