‘I Said Yes’: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Zack Carpinello Engaged

“Jersey Shore” star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 35, and Zack Carpinello, 26, are getting married!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The reality star announced the news on Instagram, revealing, “On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building.”

The pro wrestler left her a sweet comment, writing, “You’re my forever.”

The couple started dating in March 2019 but split up in October 2019 after he was accused of getting flirty with Angelina Pivarnick.

They rekindled their romance that December, and he wrote on social media at the time, “You mean absolutely everything to me. You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time.”

JWoww was previously married to Roger Mathews… and Carpinello was actually at the wedding! He has been friends with Farley and Mathews for a long time.