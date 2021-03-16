Celebrity News March 16, 2021
Elliot Page Talks Undergoing Top Surgery in First Interview Since Coming Out as Trans
Actor Elliot Page is gracing Time magazine, making him the first transgender man to land the cover!
The “Juno” and “X-Men” star looked very comfortable with himself on the cover, rocking a much shorter haircut, jeans, and a casual black sweater.
Though activists point out that trans identity is about more than surgery, Page revealed that he went through top surgery to remove his breasts, calling it something he’s been wanting to do since the “total hell” of puberty. Of the surgery, he said, “It has completely transformed my life.”
Before undergoing the surgery, Page admitted, “I just never recognized myself. For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself.”
Page expressed his excitement about acting going forward since he is now “fully who I am, in this body.”
As for his decision to come out as transgender, Elliot said, “My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today, and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can.”
“Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric — every day you’re seeing our existence debated,” Page stressed about feeling the responsibility to speak out. “Transgender people are so very real.”
Of how he’s feeling after speaking his truth, Page told the magazine, “This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life, mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety.”
In December, Page took to social media to break the news that he is transgender and non-binary. He wrote, “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”
“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” Elliot went on. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”