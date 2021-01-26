Celebrity News January 26, 2021
Elliot Page & Emma Portner Split
“Juno” star Elliot Page and his wife Emma Portner have called it quits after three years of marriage.
TMZ reports Page filed the divorce papers in New York City.
The news comes just two months after Page came out as transgender. At the time, Emma showed her support, writing on Instagram, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”
The pair tied the knot in 2018 after less than a year of dating. Page announced the news with the pic of their wedding bands, writing, “Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner.”
Emma posted the same photo, adding, “I LOVE YOU!”
Page and the dance teacher were first spotted together in July 2017.