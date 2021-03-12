Katherine Heigl Receives Medical Treatment for Herniated Disc in Her Neck

Getty

Ow! Actress Katherine Heigl is receiving medical treatment for a herniated disc in her neck.

The “Firefly Lane” star and her husband Josh Kelley just returned to L.A. for the first time since the pandemic started so she could get treatment.

“First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to L.A. to deal with a herniated disk in my neck,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her shirtless hubby humming along with the coffee maker. “Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean...only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker! 😏😂”

The laughs kept coming as he joined her for a doctor’s appointment.

While pretending to analyze her X-rays, he told her, “Well mam, we’ve got some bad news… your brain is absolutely gorgeous,” as Katherine could be heard giggling.