Details of Adele’s Super-Secret Divorce Settlement with Simon Konecki

Getty Images

Last week, news broke that Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki had finalized their divorce.

According to documents obtained by "Extra," Adele and Simon will be sharing joint physical and legal custody of their son Angelo, 8.

The docs also reveal that neither party will be paying spousal support.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Over a month ago, the two submitted a judgment packet that has been signed off by a judge.

Adele and Simon, who represented themselves in the case, agreed to determine rights to community property, debts, and child custody through mediation.

Not much information is known about the case, since Adele and Simon signed a confidentiality agreement last year.

While it is unknown whether Adele made any other payments to Simon, she reportedly signed over a Los Angeles property associated with Mammoth to Konecki prior to announcing their separation in spring of 2019, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Adele filed for divorce in September 2019, months after their separation.

At the time, her rep said, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The pair have been very private about their relationship. They reportedly started dating in 2011, marrying in 2016.

Since the split, Adele has been romantically linked to Skepta.