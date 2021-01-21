Adele & Simon Konecki Reportedly Reach Divorce Settlement

Getty

Adele and Simon Konecki are one step closer to divorce, reports Us Weekly.

The magazine reports the exes have reached a settlement and apparently filed a judgment packet Friday. Now, they just need a judge to sign off.

Adele and Konecki went through mediation to divide up their community property and debt, says the mag.

The pair split in April 2019, and she filed for divorce that September. They had been together since 2012 but didn’t tie the knot until May 2018.