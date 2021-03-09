If Spreadsheets Give You Nightmares, Check Out This $40 Excel Training

Image via StackCommerce

Whether you work for someone or are starting your own business, there's no denying that knowing your way around Microsoft Excel is an absolute must. But there's a pretty big leap from basic spreadsheets to pivot tables to financial modeling, especially for anyone who isn't a natural-born accountant. Make the "proficient in Excel" bullet on your resume mean something with help from professional online training.

If you've ever taken learning the ins and outs of Excel into your own hands (a.k.a. Googling until your eyes burn), you know things just get more and more confusing as you scroll. Skip all that and enroll in the eight-course Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle, a must-have 45-hour program that teaches you that whole mess of functions and shortcuts you really should know if you want to stay competitive in your career.

Maybe you're hoping to land an awesome new gig or are revving up the nerve to ask your boss for a raise—being able to list one of the most in-demand office skills as something you've mastered is a plus. It shows that you know how to streamline your workflow, make calculations and assessments more accurately, make killer graphs, perform impressive data analysis, and so much more.

Led by Kyle Pew, a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT), and Chris Dutton, an Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor, you'll learn firsthand how to use Excel to enhance your work performance, ultimately increasing your value as an employee, no matter what industry you're in (and all without the spreadsheet-induced stress sweat).

Check out what some of the 9,798 students are saying about this 4.5-star education bundle:

"Clear information, instructive examples, practical and fast do retain. this is sure something I needed." —André P.

"The affordability and convenient access are what make this product worth the price tag. I was sent the link and began looking into the products offered that would teach me the skills necessary for Project Management." —Michael P.

"EXCELLENT VALUE! Covers all aspects for Excel from beginner to advanced. I have already talked to multiple coworkers who are interested. The courses are lifetime so it is easy to go back and reference lessons." —Brian O.

If you act fast, you can snag The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle at over 95% off, making it just $39 bucks!