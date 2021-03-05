Adele & Simon Konecki Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

Two years after calling it quits, Adele and Simon Konecki are officially divorced.

Over a month ago, the two submitted a judgment packet that has been signed off by a judge, Us Weekly confirms.

Adele and Simon, who represented themselves in the case, agreed to determine rights to community property, debts, and child custody through mediation.

Not much information is known about the case since Adele and Simon signed a confidentiality agreement last year.

Adele and Simon are the parents of son Angelo, 8.

Adele filed for divorce in September 2019, months after their separation.

At the time, her rep said, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The pair have been very private about their relationship. They reportedly started dating in 2011, marrying in 2016.

Since the split, Adele has been romantically linked to Skepta.