Elle King Expecting First Child After Two Pregnancy Losses

"Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King, 31, is going to be a mom!

King is expecting her first child with fiancé Dan Tooker. She told People magazine, “This is something that I have not only wanted since I could remember, but it's something that I have struggled with for a really long time. Every single day of this pregnancy is such a miracle."

Elle suffered two pregnancy losses due to polycystic ovary syndrome. She revealed, “It's such a major thing that so many people go through, but it's so secretive — like you have to go through it alone. Nobody talks about it. It's like you're supposed to feel shame; like you're not supposed to tell people before 12 weeks, because if you lose it, it's going to be embarrassing for you and you don't want other people to get their hopes up. Like, holy s—."

“I've experienced loss and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done. You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure," King continued. "Then when [you get pregnant again], you're so afraid to enjoy it and be happy because you're so scared that it's going to be taken away. Just because I'm having a pregnancy that's going well now it doesn't mean that I'm over losing any pregnancy."

Elle learned she was pregnant on Christmas. She said, “I couldn't imagine a greater Christmas gift than a positive pregnancy test.”

King celebrated her pregnancy by telling her mom, dad, sister, brother, and her closest friends.

King credits her recent lifestyle with helping her to conceive, including relocating to Santa Fe from Los Angeles. After seeing a fertility specialist in Albuquerque, she “got pregnant with natural ovulation, which I never in a million years thought would have happened.”

Since King has a “high-risk pregnancy,” she’s a bit “nervous” talking about it. She explained, “I'm just like, ‘What if this comes out and something happens to the baby?’ Then it's like I have egg on my face. But it's like, why is there shame around that? Why can't you celebrate the beginning of life in this stage?”

She stressed of her choice to be open, “I just have the opportunity to share parts of my life with people out there. Whatever my platform is, I know that I have one. If you're going to share your f—ing life, share f—ing all of it."