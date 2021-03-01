Jessie J Moves On from Channing Tatum — Who’s Her New Man?

Months after calling it quits with Channing Tatum, singer Jessie J has a new man!

Jessie is now dating dancer and choreographer Max Pham Nguyen.

On Sunday, Jessie made it Instagram official with Max after paparazzi photos were released of them having lunch at Crossroads Kitchen.

Jessie shared several photos with Max because she wasn’t thrilled with the paparazzi photos.

She wrote on Instagram, “Got me looking like an old man who owns a boat, basically Lord Farquards Dad growing out an old hair cut. 😂😩 Meanwhile @max__pham was REALLY trying my salad that I loaded onto my fork. So…Max and I thought you guys deserved some better picture options. Saving you hiding in cars and bushes.”

Jessie also made it clear that they are dating, saying, “He isn’t my male pal.”

It is unknown when they started dating, but Jessie appeared to be single in December. While opening up on her Ménière’s disease diagnosis, she expressed her gratitude for the “alone time.” She said, “I am so grateful… Making the most of this alone time. I may never get it like this again.”

Nguyen, a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan, has worked with Justin Timberlake, Rosalía and Ariana Grande.