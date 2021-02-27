It's a Girl for Kellan Lutz & Brittany Gonzales!

Instagram

It's a girl!

One year after suffering a pregnancy loss, Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales have announced the birth of their daughter, who came into the world on February 22, 2021.

Her name? Ashtyn Lilly Lutz.

Gonzales, 32, wrote, "She's here!!!!" and added, "The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away."

Brittany also posted three Polaroid-style snaps of herself and Kellan cuddling with their bundle of joy.

"It was so symbolic," she wrote of the weather, "considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."



She went on to write, "God redeems. He restores. He never leaves us broken-hearted, we just have to give Him the broken pieces and what He turns it into? Wow."

Proud papa Kellan Lutz reposted his wife's post, which also included a religious poem, and enthused, "Birth is amazing!!!"