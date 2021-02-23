The Off-Camera Moment That Had Tracy Morgan and the ‘Coming 2 America’ Cast in Stitches

Tracy Morgan is part of the all-star cast for the highly anticipated “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 classic “Coming to America.”

The comedian opened up to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about making the film, why it meant so much to him, and how he is coping in the pandemic.

Sharing how he is doing, Tracy said, “I'm relaxing, maintaining. You know my style... slow motion.” Revealing what helped him get through 2020, he said, “Staying in the grace, staying grounded in my serendipity prayer, and helping others.”

He told Cheslie he loved joining Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and the cast of “Coming 2 America,” saying, “We had such a beautiful time,” describing it as a “party” on set.

“It was fun. It was love. It was arguments. It was family!” he said, adding, “Laughter, laughter, laughter. Good times all around.”

One of the funniest moments was when, “The prettiest girl on the set walked past us and she farted and we just fell out…”

When Cheslie acted surprised, he said, “You act like pretty girls don't fart.”

Cheslie smiled, joking, “We don’t!”

Tracy also shared what the original movie, “Coming to America,” meant to him.

“My dad passed away the year before, and my dad was my movie partner…” he said. “That's what we did… So he died, and my movie partner was gone… So I went by myself… I'm sitting there watching it. I said... ‘My dad would've loved this movie.’ He was a big Eddie Murphy fan, he championed Eddie.”

And now, he is ready for fans to see the sequel, promising, “You're going to cry, you are going to laugh, and you are going to think. Just like the first one.”