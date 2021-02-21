Travis Barker Shares Sexy Note from Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

That escalated!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a brand-new couple, but the rocker, 45, shared a sizzling note from the reality star, 41, on his Instagram Stories that leaves no room for doubt that their union is strong.

"To lots of fun adventures," Kourtney hand-wrote, "May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney."

"Destroy" and "love" in the same note — sounds intense! In reality, Us Weekly reports that it was a sly wink to fans, one of whom had earlier suggested the couple use "destroy" as a code word for "love." The fan wrote, "As long as you're both happy and all the kids are safe, then I hope you destroy each other (or whatever else you both want lol) for as long as you choose to be together."

The lovebirds, who have been acquaintances and neighbors for years prior to dating, went Instagram official a week ago after a romantic V-Day.