Larry King’s Will Revealed — Who Inherits His Fortune?

Getty Images

Last month, television legend Larry King died at the age of 87.

King’s will has now been made public. In a handwritten note from October 17, 2019, he wrote, “This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings in the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Lary Jr., Chance & Cannon.”

The note was written and signed, just two months after filing for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King.

In new court documents obtained by “Extra,” Larry King Jr. is requesting to be appointed special administrator of his dad’s estate.

Larry King Jr. noted that Larry and Shawn were going through a divorce at the time of his death, arguing that she shouldn’t be named the administrator. The doc said, “The Decedent was married to Shawn Southwick King (‘Ms. King’) at the time of death. However, the Decedent and Ms. King were actively involved in ongoing dissolution proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Decedent and Ms. King were residing separately at the time of death."

According to the court docs, King’s personal property was valued at $2 million. Other fields regarding the estate’s finances were left “TBD.”

King had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for weeks at the time of his death. During his lifetime, he had also battled a heart attack resulting in quintuple-bypass surgery, lung cancer, and a stroke.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with King's longtime executive producer Wendy Walker, who opened up about how she was feeling. She said, "Well, I think there is a silence around the world without his voice.”