An Update on Larry King’s COVID-19 Hospitalization

Getty

Just days after news broke of Larry King’s hospitalization, he has reportedly been transferred out of the ICU unit of a hospital in California.

A source close to his family told NBC News that the 87-year-old was moved out on Sunday and continues to be treated for COVID-19 at the hospital.

According to the source, King has been hospitalized for 10 days.

The source claims that King believes he contracted COVID-19 from a health care worker who visited his home. They also claim that one of King’s sons has contracted the coronavirus.

King's battle with the virus is particularly concerning, as his age and numerous underlying conditions — he has endured a stroke, has heart disease, has fought prostate and lung cancer, and has type 2 diabetes — place him at an elevated risk.

Last year, King revealed that he had been in a coma after suffering a stroke. The former CNN host, who was using a wheelchair, opened up to “Extra” about his health, saying, “I had a stroke. Everything got better except my left foot, and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they say I will be walking by Christmas.”