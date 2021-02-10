Lynda Carter Mourns Husband a Week After His Death: 'I Will Love You Always'

The actress posted a tribute to her husband of 37 years on Instagram, telling fans, “One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away. Robert is the love of my life and he always will be.” No cause of death was given, but DailyMail.com reports he died as a result of "complications from a medical procedure."

She called their children Jessica and James “the greatest joy of Robert’s” life, adding, “I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them.”



After thanking fans for their condolences, she shared a letter to Robert that said, “You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life.”



The message continued, “Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you’ve left behind. I will love you always and forever.”