Did Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Break Up? The Big Hint!

After less than a year together, actress Ashley Benson and rapper G-Eazy, both 31, have reportedly called it quits.

A source confirmed the split to E! News.

While Benson has not commented on the split rumors, she has unfollowed G-Eazy.

Just last week, Ashley and G-Eazy were seen holding hands while heading to dinner at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu.

In December, G-Eazy showed his love for Ashley on her birthday, writing on Instagram, “Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji]. @ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back." The post has been deleted.

During the summer, Ashley sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on that finger while on a dinner date in Los Angeles. She wore the ring several times.

Last May, Ashley and G-Eazy had everyone talking after they were spotted kissing in a car, just weeks after her split from model Cara Delevingne. At the time, a source told E! News, “Ashley and G-Eazy aren't dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It's a good distraction for Ashley. They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends."

“They have bonded over that and really get along. They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours," the insider elaborated. "It's definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now."

Despite the initial denial, it appeared that Ashley and G-Eazy got more serious over a period of months. Another source shared with the outlet, “Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other. They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point."