The Latest Update on Dustin Diamond’s Cancer Battle

Getty Images

“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond, 44, is undergoing treatment to fight stage 4 small cell carcinoma, which often occurs in the lungs.

Diamond’s rep confirmed with People magazine that he went through his first round of chemotherapy.

According to NBC News, Dustin will go through a second round of chemo and physical therapy very soon. His rep Roger Paul shared with the outlet, “Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media.”

Last week, Dustin’s cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

In a statement, his team wrote on Facebook, “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

Dustin’s team also provided a mailing address for anyone who wanted to send a card or well-wishes.

“We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time,” the statement ended. “All positivity and prayers are appreciated.”

Before the confirmation, TMZ reported that Diamond was suffering from pain throughout his body before being admitted to the hospital.

According to the outlet, Diamond’s family has a history of cancer and that his mother died of breast cancer.