Celebrity News January 14, 2021
Dustin Diamond Confirms Cancer Diagnosis
Days after news broke about his hospitalization, “Saved by the Bell” actor Dustin Diamond, 44, is confirming what we all feared… he has cancer.
In a statement, his team wrote on Facebook, “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”
Dustin’s team also provided a mailing address for anyone who wanted to send a card or well-wishes.
“We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time,” the statement ended. “All positivity and prayers are appreciated “
Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Diamond was suffering from pain throughout his body before being admitted to the hospital.
According to the outlet, Diamond’s family has a history of cancer and that his mother died of breast cancer.
Diamond is not part of the Peacock reboot of “Saved by the Bell” that premiered in November. He was on “Saved by the Bell” from 1989-1993, and on the spin-offs “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” (1993-1994) and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” (1994-2000). He was also Screech in the TV movie “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” (1994).