Dustin Diamond Confirms Cancer Diagnosis

Days after news broke about his hospitalization, “Saved by the Bell” actor Dustin Diamond, 44, is confirming what we all feared… he has cancer.

In a statement, his team wrote on Facebook, “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

Dustin’s team also provided a mailing address for anyone who wanted to send a card or well-wishes.

“We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time,” the statement ended. “All positivity and prayers are appreciated “

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Diamond was suffering from pain throughout his body before being admitted to the hospital.

According to the outlet, Diamond’s family has a history of cancer and that his mother died of breast cancer.