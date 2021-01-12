‘Saved By the Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized

His team tells the site that the 44-year-old actor was suffering from pain throughout his body. Now, doctors are running tests to determine what is wrong. Sources say it could be cancer, so doctors are conducting a biopsy.

Diamond is not part of the Peacock reboot of “Saved by the Bell” that premiered in November. He was on “Saved by the Bell” from 1989-1993, and on the spin-offs “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” (1993-1994) and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” (1994-2000). He was also Screech in the TV movie “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” (1994).