Celebrity News January 12, 2021
‘Saved By the Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized
Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on “Saved by the Bell,” has been hospitalized in Florida, TMZ reports.
His team tells the site that the 44-year-old actor was suffering from pain throughout his body. Now, doctors are running tests to determine what is wrong. Sources say it could be cancer, so doctors are conducting a biopsy.
TMZ says Diamond’s family has a history of cancer, and that his mother died of breast cancer.
Diamond is not part of the Peacock reboot of “Saved by the Bell” that premiered in November. He was on “Saved by the Bell” from 1989-1993, and on the spin-offs “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” (1993-1994) and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” (1994-2000). He was also Screech in the TV movie “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” (1994).