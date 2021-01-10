'Sex and the City' Is Coming Back!

"Sex and the City" is being revived at HBO Max — it's official!

Variety reports the new incarnation will be entitled "And Just Like That..." and will bring back Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Kim Cattrall will not be returning — you might have heard something about this!

The new series will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda's love lives in their fifties. So far, 10 episodes, 30 minutes apiece, are set to be shot. Production will start up in NYC this spring.

The three stars — who will, along with Michael Patrick King, will executive produce the show — teased the new series on their social media accounts with a trailer.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max's original content, said via statement.