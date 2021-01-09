'Bridgerton' to James Bond? Regé-Jean Page Addresses the Rumors

Getty Images

"Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page is having a moment, with the Regency-era Netflix drama series recently driving Netflix ratings to a new peak.

Could a stint as James Bond be next?

Rumors have been circulating that Page, 30, might be tapped to replace Daniel Craig in the 59-year (and counting!) movie series. Playing Bond is an honor that, so far, has only been enjoyed by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

"I think the Internet thinks a lot of things," Page teased during a Friday "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" appearance, "and that's one of the more pleasant ones."

People reports he went on to say, "I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like, if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word."

"B" for Bond, of course.

But more seriously, Page said he doesn't think the speculation is "much more than that."

"I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge," he told Fallon.

"No Time to Die," the 25th James Bond film and Craig's last, was to have been released in November 2019, but was bumped when its director, Danny Boyle, departed. Next, it was set for an April 2020 release, but was delayed one year due to the pandemic.