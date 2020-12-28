Report: Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Welcome First Child

Emma Roberts/Instagram

Actress Emma Roberts is reportedly a mom for the first time!

TMZ reports Roberts gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund named their son Rhodes, who weighed 9 lbs.

Emma confirmed her pregnancy in August. Along with a series of pics, she revealed that she was having a boy.

Famous friends and family congratulated the actress. Her aunt, Julia Roberts, wrote, “Love you,” along with a kissing emoji.

Her “Scream Queens” co-star Lea Michele, who just welcomed baby Ever Leo, wrote, “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together.”

Kaley Cuoco gushed, “Congratulations!!!!! So sweet!!” and Venus Williams commented, “Wow, congrats.”

News broke about Roberts’ pregnancy in June after she was spotted hiding her baby bump with a purse in Larchmont Village.