Baby News! Wilmer Valderrama & Amanda Pacheco Expecting First Child

Instagram

Bun in the oven! Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco are having a baby.

The engaged couple announced the news on Monday with some gorgeous maternity photos.

The artistic and colorful shots reveal Amanda’s bare baby bump as she poses topless with just a blue-and-white jacket. Wilmer stands by her side. See the pics here!

Wilmer included the sweet caption, “It’s just us 3 now.”