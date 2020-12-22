Celebrity News December 22, 2020
Baby News! Wilmer Valderrama & Amanda Pacheco Expecting First Child
Bun in the oven! Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco are having a baby.
The engaged couple announced the news on Monday with some gorgeous maternity photos.
The artistic and colorful shots reveal Amanda’s bare baby bump as she poses topless with just a blue-and-white jacket. Wilmer stands by her side. See the pics here!
Demi Lovato Reveals the Disney Alum She’s Still Friends With, and Talks Ex Wilmer’s EngagementView Story
Wilmer included the sweet caption, “It’s just us 3 now.”
The actor and model, who were first linked in April 2019, got engaged in January.