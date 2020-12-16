Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin Welcome Baby #2

Getty

“Shameless” star Jeremy Allen White is now a dad of two!

Jeremy and his wife Addison Timlin welcomed a baby girl, who they named Dolores Wild White.

Timlin posted a pic of her breastfeeding their bundle of joy in the hospital. She captioned the Instagram pic, “Born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her. Thank you to my sister and my mama for taking care of my family while I waited in hospital for this little one to join us earth side.”

Addison also made sure to thank the doctors and nurses, writing, “shout out to the MFCU nurses at Cedars Sinai for keeping me sane this last month ❤️ The biggest love and gratitude to the greatest doctor on planet earth @drthaisaliabadi for getting us here safely and @drsteverad for scrubbing in too 🙏🏻❤️ .”

Timlin ended the note by showing her love for Jeremy and their daughter Ezer. She wrote, “Thank you Ezer for your patience and wisdom- you’re the best big sister ever and finally to my husband, you are everything. We did it baby.”

In October, Addison announced she was expecting again.

Addison posted a pic of her growing baby. In celebration of their wedding anniversary, she wrote on Instagram, “Well, the difference a year makes. Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words.”

Last year, the pair tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse. Some of their famous friends who attended include Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson.

At the time, she posted a pic from their big day, featuring Ezer.