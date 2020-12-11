Reality Star Zach Rance Comes Out as Bisexual, Reveals Celeb Hookup

Getty Images

Zach Rance is opening up about his sexual orientation for the first time.

The “Big Brother” Season 16 alum was a guest on “Mental Health Collection and With Love, Alexa,” along with “Big Brother” Season 21 alum Tommy Bracco.

During the chat, Rance revealed that back in 2014, after his “Big Brother” season was over, he hooked up with co-star Frankie Grande. Along with being a Broadway star and reality TV personality, Frankie also happens to be Ariana Grande’s older brother.

Zach explained, "I've been straight my entire life. I've only liked women, but on ‘Big Brother,’ Frankie and I got super, super close. I fell in love with who he was as a person. Super funny, super smart, good-looking guy, and as time went on, we got so close I wasn't sure if I had feelings for him or not. I've always been straight, so it was never a thing to like guys."

After the show, he said they shared a "relationship that was more than just friends." People has reached out to Grande for comment.

"He was the first guy that I ever hooked up with," Rance explained. "And after that night, I was very unsure about the direction of my sexuality because I like women parts."

Later on, he met a photographer, and said, "I was like, 'Woah, second guy I hooked up with. Okay, where am I right now?' But the more I thought about being with a guy... you know, making out is one thing. But doing more than making out with a guy is something that I just don't want to do and I'd never tried it."

Zach continued, "But I just want to come out and say that I enjoyed hooking up with Frankie and the other guy I hooked up with — clearly I enjoyed it, because things went down."