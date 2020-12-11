Action Bronson Reveals He’s Lost 125 Lbs. in Quarantine!

Getty Images

Wow! Action Bronson has dropped more than 125 lbs. in quarantine.

The rapper recently showed off a progress pic on Instagram revealing he started at 375, and now weighs 248. Check it out below!

Afterward, he opened up to Men’s Health about losing the weight, insisting, "This journey started way long ago. I was born heavy. I was a heavy child. This transformation was long overdue."

As fans know, Bronson dropped out of high school and became a chef in NYC. When he was unable to work due to an injury, he turned to rapping (oftentimes about food) and hosting his own foodie show on Vice TV called “F*ck, That’s Delicious.”

Bronson told the magazine that his habits took a toll, "There was a lot of s**t like prediabetes, eczema, asthma, all kinds of f**king dumb stuff that I had given myself.” Portions were an issue too. He said, “If I made something that was a big, round dish, I would eat the big, round dish. I wouldn’t just have one piece."

Action decided to turn his life around after the birth of his son in 2019. "You always want to be around for your family," he said. "It wasn’t going to happen unless I made that decision myself, and, you know, it takes some soul-searching and some shit to really bother you. Like something that really gets under your skin to make that change. That happened to me."

He went on to talk about his new lifestyle, saying, "You’re playing quarterback with your own body. It’s all about decisions.”

These days, Action gets up at 4 a.m. and drinks a protein shake, before having two eggs, three egg whites, and a piece of sprouted bread with avocado for breakfast.

He drives to the gym and boxes for 45 minutes and then sweats it out with high-intensity interval training.

"I’ve already got my work in while everyone else is snoozing," Bronson said, "putting in big gains, big protein, you know?"

While he calls himself a “boring eater,” Action is very focused on his diet and eats a high-protein diet with complex carbs.

He is keeping it realistic, saying, "I’ve only managed to do it for six months, bro. I’m known to fall off the wagon."