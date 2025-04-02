Instagram

Val Kilmer, a Hollywood leading man, who starred in "The Doors," "Batman Forever," and "Willow," died Tuesday in L.A. He was 65.

The New York Times confirmed the cause of death was pneumonia. He had struggled with throat cancer beginning in 2014, but his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed he had recovered from that battle.

In the wake of his death, many stars took to social media to remember Kilmer.

Josh Brolin shared a photo with Val and wrote, "See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts. ❤️💔❤️💔❤️💔💎 #valkilmer #marktwain"

Jennifer Tilly recalled auditioning for "The Doors," and how Val made a big impression as he arrived for the "cattle call" casting day. She wrote on X, "All of a sudden, a sixties convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants."

Tilly continued, "We all looked at each other like… Who is this guy? We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance. Well of course it was Val Kilmer and from that minute on, nobody else stood a chance. Rip King."

Michael Rapaport honored his "True Romance" co-star, posting on X, "The great Val Kilmer has passed. Totally unique & versatile actor. Blew my mind a few times on screen."

He went on, "When we were shooting True Romance I walked into the wardrobe trailer while he was getting fitted & literally walked out because I was star struck.About 30 minutes later I was asked to come back & I remember saying I’m not going in there if 'he’s' inside."

Michael added, "The DOORS was an underrated metaphorical performance. #ValKilmer 🎬♥️🎬♥️🎬"

Ralph Fiennes, who worked with Val as voice actors on "Prince of Egypt," tweeted, "Val Kilmer rest in peace 🙏🏻😇"

Michael Mann, who directed "Heat," included a black and white Instagram photo of Kilmer. He posted, "While working with Val on 'Heat' I always marvelled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news."

"Twixt" director Francis Ford Coppola remembered the actor on Instagram, writing, "Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him."

Matthew Modine wrote on X, "RIP Val Kilmer," adding, "If it wasn't for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val. 🙏☮️"