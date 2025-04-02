Val Kilmer’s Moving Final Instagram Just Weeks After Wearing Batman Mask One Last Time

Instagram

Val Kilmer shared a final poignant Instagram post less than two weeks before dying of pneumonia.

The 65-year-old actor shared a piece of his artwork and wrote, “It’s got that late-night glow. Cool tones with a low burn, like when the camp fire cools down but you’re still wide awake.”

Fans took to the comments after his death, with one writing, “Rest in Peace, Val. Thank you for your art, your heart, your spirit, your boldness, your depth, your humanity. Thank you for being part of my childhood into manhood. From ‘Real Genius’ to ‘Top Secret’ and everything in between - you are a part of my and many others fondest memories. As you played Jim Morrison I wish you love, peace and watch over those you leave behind. Thank you and break on through 🌹.”

Just days earlier, he had shared another painting, writing, “Some art hums like a power chord—loud, untamed, and unforgettable.”

The moving art pieces followed a video of Val shared by artist David Choe.

The clip shows Val, who starred in the 1995 film “Batman Forever,” donning the famous Batman mask one last time.

Kilmer says, “I’m ready. I have an angle for us. It’s been a while.”

After Val puts on the mask, Choe tells him, “Well, you look great.”

One fan called him “our iconic Batman of the 90s,” while another wrote, “Thee Greatest On Screen Bruce Wayne Of All Time! Rest Easy Val.😭🙏🏽❤️🕊️”

