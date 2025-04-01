Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni: Why Blake Might Have Better Case in Federal Court

Getty Images

The Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively battle blazes on in a new doc, “In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni,” streaming now on Max and Discovery+.

It breaks down the entire feud, from the alleged sexual harassment to the texts, phone calls, and video.

Attorney and legal analyst Dina Doll, who appears in the documentary, believes that although the court of public opinion might be swinging toward Justin, Blake might have the better case to win in federal court.

“Extra” spoke with Dina, who said, “Blake makes a strong case that she was sexually harassed by Justin Baldoni, and those actions included things like talking about pornography, describing his genitalia, and improvising kissing. In any workplace, if somebody were to undertake those actions, those would be a strong basis for sexual harassment because they could be considered unwanted sexual actions.”

Baldoni has denied those claims, arguing the kissing was part of the script.

Lively and Baldoni are scheduled for a May 2026 trial.

Doll emphasized, “If this goes to trial, we will see an expert from both sides talk about what is acceptable and not acceptable on a film set.”

Dina believes that a settlement could happen before the trial.