Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Skipping Met Gala Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle (Report)

Over the years, Blake Lively has been a fixture at the annual Met Gala, but it looks like she’s skipping the star-studded event again this year!

A source told TMZ that Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds won’t be attending, but it’s not because of their legal drama with her “It Ends with Us” co-star Justin Baldoni.

According to the insider, the couple made the decision before the legal war made major headlines.

Lively and Reynolds haven’t been to the Met Gala since 2022, when she served as co-chair.

To honor the “Gilded Glamour" dress code, Lively transformed into Lady Liberty with her strapless Atelier Versace gown.

With the help of three gentlemen, the green hue of her train was visible as she walked up the stairs.

The Statue of Liberty, which was a gift to America from France in 1886, has become green due to the oxidation of copper.

Blake and Ryan made their public appearance together at the “SNL50” celebration.

Reynolds even joked about their legal war with Baldoni.

During the episode the couple took their seats in the audience and wound up being called on to ask a question of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during a brief Q&A segment.

When called on, Ryan stood and the ladies asked, "How's it going?"