Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson is back on her daytime talk show!

The 42-year-old returned to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday, and interviewed “Severance” star Adam Scott and musician Marc Rebillet. She also treated fans to some Kellyoke.

Kelly, however, did not explain her absence from the show.

It started on March 3 when Simu Liu, who was slated as a guest, stepped in to host “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last minute. Kelly returned to host on March 4, but then took a break.

The show has enlisted Brooke Shields, Wanda Sykes and Molly Sims to fill in while she was gone.

TMZ sources say, "Kelly herself is completely fine. She's been dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her."

A source at Entertainment Weekly added that Kelly was not sick.