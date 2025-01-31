Jessica Alba Makes First Public Appearance Since Her Split with Cash Warren

Getty Images

Jessica Alba, 43, attended her first public event since announcing her split with husband Cash Warren.

The actress stepped out for L.A.’s FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Stadium on Thursday night, where she walked the red carpet.

Alba wore high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, a black blouse, and a long black coat, styling her hair in loose waves for the occasion.

She posed for photos with TV producer Desiree Gruber and brow expert Anastasia Soare, as well as journalist Roger Friedman.

The FireAid benefit included two shows, one at Kia Forum and one at the Intuit Dome, aimed at raising money for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives related to the recent fire disasters. Donate at FireAidLA.org.

Earlier this month, Alba confirmed that her and Warren had broken up after 16 years of marriage.

Jessica released on a statement on Instagram, writing, “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” Jessica continued. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”