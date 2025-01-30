Shanola Hampton Teases ‘Twists & Turns’ in ‘Found’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

Shanola Hampton is bringing the energy and dishing on the second season of “Found.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Shanola, who plays opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the NBC series.

Shanola’s character Gabi isn’t just tracking him down; she uses unorthodox methods to find some of the 600,000 people who go missing every single year in the United States.

She commented, “The Black and brown community, and the transgender, we’re really trying to tackle the issues and bridge the gap between all of those communities that are underrepresented.”

Hampton also teased what to expect in the second season, saying, “There’s going to be twists and turns and we’re going to sometimes not find the person that we’re looking for, and then you also get the Sir and Gabi dynamic.”

As for what she loves about her character, Shanola answered, “She is a woman that is broken. I think that we don’t see enough on our television screens, the lead characters actually having flaws, and so I really love playing what I call a beautifully flawed character.”