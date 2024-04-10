Tricia Baron

This week, Warner Bros. Television Group, led by Channing Dungey with Emmy-winning producers of scripted, unscripted, and animated programming, were recipients of the Medal of Honor at the Entertainment Community Fund gala.

Many Warner Bros. Television Group stars were in attendance to celebrate, like “Ted Lasso” cast member Cristo Fernández, who accepted the honor on behalf of the studio, and “The Voice” winner Cassadee Pope, who wowed the audience with a performance.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi was on the red carpet with “The Bachelor” couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, who opened up about engaged life.

Kelsey shared, “We’re still learning so much about each other. Just trying to take it step by step, embracing it all.”

Joey added, “It’s been fun. It’s been hectic, but we’re in the beginning stages and looking forward to what’s coming.”

The couple’s goal is to move to NYC. He said, “Right now, I’m in New Orleans with her when we’re in this in-between time. Feel like we have something every weekend right now. Been staying very busy. So we’re excited about that. Later this summer, we’ll be in New York.”

Kelsey “can’t wait” for them to relocate!

Mona also chatted with “Found” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Shanola Hampton, who were happy to be there to support Warner Bros. Mark said, “It’s a big honor.”

Shanola called Mark “the best work husband ever.” Mark then quipped, “I feel so sorry for her real husband. He’s a saint.”

Other special WB guests included Eric Bauza (“Bugs Bunny Builders”), Greta Onieogou (“All American”), Kola Bokinni (“Ted Lasso”), Melissa Benoist (“The Girls on the Bus”), and Michael Evans Behling (“All American”).