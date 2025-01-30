Adam Levine Hopes ‘The Voice’ Return Earns Him ‘Cool Dad’ Points! (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

“The Voice” Season 27 coaches Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend and Michael Bublé are ready to turn some chairs!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the coaches, who dished on the competition.

Adam is back with his “Voice” family after several years away, saying, “It feels great to be back… this is going to get old because it’s going to be the constant thread of all of our conversations, but I love these guys so much.”

John chimed in, “We love having Adam back!”

“He was there for my first season and then we haven’t been together as coaches since then,” John recalled. “He just came right back in like he never left, and he’s been so great for the show.”

As for why he decided it was the right time to come back, Adam explained, “It just kind of felt like enough time had passed and I kind of just reexplored the idea of doing this again… I think, in a weird way, just even having kids now that can appreciate it because it’s such a family show and want them to see it and be a part of it, just to witness it so that years from now, when I’m not cool anymore, they can remember that I once was cool.”

Levine joked, “I need to build up my cool dad cred now because it’s going to be disappearing.”

Legend has four kids, so he can relate! He said, “It will erode at some point. I haven’t gotten there yet. My oldest is eight so I’m like ‘The clock is, you know, ticking.’ At some point, I know I won’t be cool so I’m just trying to enjoy these last moments.”

Kelsea is basking in the moments as the “new girl,” saying, “I love it! I feel like now, by this point, my nerves are gone, I kind of know the ropes, we have all of our vibes and I just feel comfortable.”

Ballerini is expressing the process for the first time, is she impressed by all the talent?

Ballerini said, “From the blinds, even when our teams got full, you know, just being able to watch the sheer amount of talent and it’s across the board, it’s every genre, it’s every kind of artist is represented on this show and I think that’s really important. Getting to know them through the process and being in rehearsals and getting like not just their voice but their story, why they sing, how they sing, that’s the part and then you’re like heart-tied to them… it’s a journey and I’m still learning, but I’m very inspired.”