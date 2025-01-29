Getty Images

Days ago, “Smallville” star Tom Welling, 47, was arrested for DUI.

A booking sheet obtained by USA Today confirms Welling was taken into custody in the wee hours of Sunday morning after police stopped him at an Arby’s parking lot in Yreka, California.

It was reported that Welling’s blood alcohol level was at or above the legal limit of .08%.

In his mug shot, Welling sported stubble and a black shirt.

Tom was released without bail after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

After the arrest, Tom showed some love for his wife Jessica Rose on her birthday.

Along with a series of pics, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more! We love you to the moon and back! @jessicarosewelling.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tom and Jessica, who have two kids together, tied the knot in 2019.

Welling’s arraignment has been scheduled for March 11.