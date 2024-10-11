Tom Welling Talks ‘Mafia Wars’ & Says He’s Open to Playing Superman Again! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

He’s known for saving the world in the hit sensation “Smallville,” and now Tom Welling is tasked with a not so small gig in “Mafia Wars”: going undercover to bring down the mob syndicate in Italy.

Teaming up with co-star Cher Cosenza, they were living la dolce vita while filming in Rome, and described the process as a dream come true.

Tom said, “It was just incredibly beautiful. And I think it's another character in the film, in a way. And any downtime we had, even in-between takes, you just kind of turn around and you’re just like, ‘This is fantastic.’”

Cher added, “Not to mention the fact that our crew was Italian… And we took lots of separate breaks because there was lots of cappuccinos and a ton of pizza being served in between every time [director Scott Windhauser] said ‘Rolling.’”

Playing paroled felon Terry Jacobs, Tom goes head-to-head with the most infamous mobster Griff, played by Cam Gigandet. In an effort to get his passport back and save his nieces’ life, Tom said of his character, “I kind of sum Terry up as a good guy doing bad things for good reasons.”

He continued, “But what I like about the film is where it pace is, he has to navigate each and every scene without really knowing the outcome. And playing against Cam, who, from a scene perspective, we never knew what he was gonna do from take to take, which was really fun and very fun to work with, because he's a socio-psychopath. So, we really enjoyed ourselves.”

Getting caught up and in the mix of this rivalry Cher says of her character Sphinx, “To me, Sphinx has all these dimensions and she is undercover which lets her have these layers that at the end really take you on a path with twists and turns and you really don't know what to expect next from her which I think is part of what I enjoyed about having this character because it allowed me to really grow with it and know that I could do anything I needed to do to get the message across and stay obviously in the role but have fun with it. The character is a chameleon and that allows me to have a lot of depth with it.”

Speaking on the romantic tension between their characters both Cher and Tom tease that things may possibly get a little steamy.

Cosenza said, “You're going to have to watch the whole film but basically it's pretty electric, you know, I think that we definitely don't hate each other, that's for sure.”

Welling added, “Yeah, even in reading the script, your character, the turn that does happen, you really never see coming at all, at all. That's sort of great.”

Praising director Windhauser, both stars said Scott brings a fresh take on the traditional mafia movie genre.

Cher explained, “I think this gives a nice new twist to it like a 2024 twist to what's happening between the fentanyl and between everything that's going on to the characters. I just think there's a life here that just expands beyond just this film actually because it just keeps going with this mafia tone.”

Tom agreed, saying, “Yeah, I think it's, I think what Scott did is he modernized it a little bit because a lot of the films and new reference are all about the old school trying to maintain the old school mentality, where this is a version of a new school type of gangster, mafia or what not They're trying to modernize and I think Scott was a big good job putting that in there.”

Not to disappoint, Tom reveals there is a little “Smallville” Easter egg reference in the film, a line delivered by a character named Griff, that fans will surely enjoy and pick up on.

Tom said what he liked in the moment was that “Terry just sort of kept moving on from it because I think that's a fan moment it's not really a character moment, but I think it worked.”

Speaking on the rumored “Smallville” animated series Tom confirmed a project is in the works.

“Yeah, Michael [Rosenbaum] and I… we have all the cast wanting to do the voices. Writers from the original series wanting to write it. You already have some mockups of the images… I think this is more of a fan labor of love than it is, maybe a blockbuster.”

When asked if he would ever don the Superman suit again, Welling said he’s open to it but in the eyes of his two sons he’s already The Man of Steel.

“I will say years ago the answer would have been easily no but now that my my two boys are 5 and 3 I’m a little more open to it.”

Do they know their dad was Superman?

He shared, “Yeah, my sons love… it's like Halloween at my house all year they have all these different outfits for all these different characters and it was about I don't know six months ago I realized they didn't have a Superman costume. I asked my 5-year-old, ‘How come you guys don't have a Superman costume?’ and he said, ‘Because he's taken,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘Because you're Superman.’ And I was like, ‘Oh,’ it was very sweet.”