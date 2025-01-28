Paris Hilton on Reuniting Foster Dog with Family After Devastating L.A. Fires (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Paris Hilton talked to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi as she supported sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and God’s Love We Deliver at their third annual Young Hearts Friends Fest at the Museum of Ice Cream in NYC.

The organization delivers home cooked meals to people in NYC who are too sick to shop and cook for themselves.

Paris said of wanting to support the cause, “I just love the work that God's Love, We Deliver does and that's why I wanted to come and support and my sister loves doing this event with them every single year, so I was excited to come and do this for her and for New York.” Learn more here.

She spoke about bringing along her kids Phoenix and London to support such a special organization and wanting to show them the importance of giving back.

“It's something that our family instilled in us from a very young age, and I think that's so important to show your children that, to show how blessed you are and also to give back to those in need,” she said.

Paris, who lost her Malibu home in the recent L.A. wildfires, also reflected on how difficult this time has been.

Hilton shared, “It's just been so heartbreaking and devastating to see what's happened to Los Angeles, to Altadena, to all of the families who've lost everything, and family members, and their pets.”

She went on, “Then us losing our home as well was so heartbreaking, just all the sentimental things that we had in there and all the special memories. But I'm just doing whatever I can to help support and help build L.A. back. We are resilient people, but I think it's amazing how everyone is coming together and really supporting each other. I think that's really been the silver lining in all this, just to see the communities all coming together and helping each other out.”

Paris shared that her son Phoenix just turned 2, but they had to postpone his party due to the fires.

“Phoenix's birthday was January 16 but we had to cancel the birthday just because with everything happening in Los Angeles,” she said. “We just didn't think it was appropriate but we're going to push the birthday for maybe next month.”

She does already have a theme in mind. “He loves cars so when I do plan his next party, it will be car themed because he is obsessed with anything that has to do with a car,” Hilton said.

The star also opened up about foster dog Zuzu, whose family lost their home, and the emotional moment she just had getting to reunite the pup with her owners.

Hilton said, “It was just sad to see her go. We had such a great time together. But just seeing the look on the little boy's face when he got his dog back and just them reuniting was just such a special moment, one of those, like, priceless memories that you'll never forget.”

Her family, however, will be missing Zuzu.