‘The Recruit’: Noah Centineo on ‘High-Octane’ S2 as Owen Punches Back! (Exclusive)

Netflix

Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo chatted with “Extra” about the “high-octane” new season of “The Recruit,” which they filmed in South Korea.

Centineo shared, “Season 2, I think it packs a serious punch. If the first season was Owen just trying to keep his head above water and taking punches left and right, this season is him punching back and getting his footing and that's exciting and fun.”

He later added, “Season 2 is really about him trying to figure out how to how to retreat from this job that he thought he wanted that he realizes he does not want whatsoever and Teo's character Jang Kyun is kind of his way out… but it wouldn't be good drama if it was a simple solution.”

Noah teased what’s ahead, “It's packed and it moves really, really high paced and it's funny and it's crazy action and it's kind of everything the first season was pumped up and adrenalized.”

Yoo described his character, as a “clever quick witted Korean NIS agent which is like the… equivalent to the American CIA and he's ready to sacrifice everything that he stands for and he loves.”

Centineo revealed their characters “fight a lot,” but come to realize they are “tethered to each other” as they try to solve a case.

Teo, who starred in “Past Lives,” shared what appealed to him about joining the project, saying, “I was looking for a project that checks all the things that I was interested in. One was I wanted myself being introduced to an American audience with a cool character speaking fluently English… the other one was okay here is a Korean guy representing his culture but apart from his culture he's just a human being and he fights for what he loves… the third one is being under good leadership with Alexi [Hawley] and with [Noah] and he was great. I learned so much about how to conduct yourself as a as a leader on set and off set, too.”

Noah also shared that Teo took him to some amazing places in Seoul and showed him his world!

Centineo said, “Seeing the culture, eating the food, Teo took me out to a couple amazing restaurants and gave me a lot of references to go places into different markets to check out and I did, I'm grateful for that… he got to show me a little bit of the world that that you know he lives in and it was exciting.”