‘The Challenge’ Stars Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols Expecting Baby #4

Jenna Compono, 32, and Zach Nichols, 37, from “The Challenge” have a fourth baby on the way!

The couple shared the news on Instagram, with Jenna writing, “Because 3 kids wasn’t chaotic enough 🤣 Baby #4 coming August 2025 👶🏻♥️.”

The photo included a cute and clever photo of her three kiddos, Anthony, 3, Liliana, 2, and Carmella, 11 months, underneath balloons in the shape of 1, 2, and 3. Under a number 4 ballon was a sonogram photo and the message, “Coming soon.”

Zach shared the announcement on his Stories.

Back when they welcomed Anthony, the reality stars gushed about parenthood.

They told Us Weekly, “We made this adorable little life. It’s truly the best feeling ever. We haven’t put him down once yet; we are completely obsessed.”

Zach also praised Jenna, sharing, “There is nothing that Jenna has done thus far in motherhood that hasn’t impressed me. She made pregnancy look easy; she barely skipped a beat. Watching her go into labor, and then deliver our son was the most impressive things I’ll ever witness, and the happiest moment of my life.”

He teased, “But if you were to ask me in August 2014 if I thought that hot blonde I met in Panama with the delicious bum would one day be the one to make me a dad, I would’ve laughed in your face. But, here we are with this amazing life and beautiful baby boy, and maybe that’s the most impressive part of.”