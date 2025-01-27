Selena Gomez Sobs Over Trump’s Deportation Policies: ‘Wish I Could Do Something'

Selena Gomez sobbed uncontrollably in a powerful display of emotion over the Trump administration’s new deportation policies.

In a now-deleted Instagram Stories video she shared on Monday, Gomez said, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t.”

“I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” Selena went on.

She captioned the video, “I’m sorry” with the Mexican flag. Gomez’s family is from Mexico.

Selena quickly deleted the clip, replacing it with a blank, black screen and the message, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

In 2019, Gomez shared her thoughts on immigration to Time magazine.

In an op-ed, she wrote, “Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance. But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country.”

Gomez’s grandparents and aunt migrated from Mexico to the U.S. in the 1970s. Her parents Ricardo Gomez and Mandy Teefey were born in the U.S.

While she wrote that she believed that “we need rules and regulations,” she noted, “Our country was formed by people who came here from other countries… It’s time to listen to the people whose lives are being directly affected by immigration policies.”

That same year, Gomez also worked on Netflix documentary “Living Undocumented” as a producer.