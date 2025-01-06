Golden Globes 2025 Best Fashions: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More!

The A-list brought their absolute A game on the Golden Globes red carpet, from Zendaya to Selena Gomez to Angelina Jolie and more!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour break down some of the biggest trends and best looks, and crown their best-dressed star.

Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore and Cate Blanchett were among the stars to shimmer and shine in metallics.

Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Zoë Kravitz and Pamela Anderson stunned in classic black.

Bringing a pop of color were stars like Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez, Zendaya and Jeremy Strong.

Of course, it’s not a red carpet without some red! Dakota Fanning, Ali Wong and Emma Stone were just a few who chose crimson hues.