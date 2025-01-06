Demi Moore’s Daughters Screamed with Joy Over Her Golden Globes Win

Getty/Instagram

Demi Moore’s daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah were ecstatic over their mom’s big Golden Globes win.

The trio, her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, appeared to be at a viewing party as they watched Demi take home a trophy for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for “The Substance.”

It marked the veteran actress’ first acting win, and her girls screamed and jumped for joy in a video posted to Instagram. Watch it here.

Scout wrote, “SHE DID IT,” alongside crying emojis.

In another video, Rumer congratulated her mom and Tallulah yelled, “Golden Globe winner!”

The women also praised their mom on Instagram Stories. Rumer wrote, “What a gift to witness you shine and be acknowledged not only for the incredible work you did in this film but in the multitude of staggeringly breathtaking work you entire career this is just the beginning.”

Scout shared, “I was weeping,” adding, “I’m so beyond proud, my entire body is buzzing. I am so overwhelmed with joy and pride and gratitude.”

Tallulah gushed, “This woman is my teacher, my guide, my friend. The world is seeing you as your family does and I am beaming with pride.”

Posting a video of the moment Moore was announced the winner, Tallulah went on, “I love you mom. You are the greatest teacher. The genuine shock makes me tear up. You are so worthy.”

She described her mom as “my absolute muse, my queen, the joy I see in your face lights a thousand bulbs.”

It looks like the women caught up with their mom after the show, as they posted a photo with a Golden Globe statue... and Glen Powell!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Demi backstage after her win, and he asked if she had talked to her kids. Moore shared, "They are going to be my first call."

She also offered encouraging words to women who haven’t had their moment to shine yet, saying, “I think it’s always important just to stay present to what is, and I think that in the same way that the movie really reflects… it’s about not wasting time focusing on all that you’re not, when you could be celebrating all that you are.”

Earlier in the night, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour and Adam Glassman chatted with Demi on the red carpet.