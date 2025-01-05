Adrien Brody Feels ‘So Moved’ by Golden Globes Win for ‘The Brutalist’ (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Adrien Brody backstage at the 2025 Golden Globes, where he confessed he was “so moved” by his win for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for “The Brutalist.”

“I was kind of, couldn’t believe it… I feel so moved, I really do… because it has taken over two decades to be back in this room with something of this complexity with a role like this, to be part of a film and work with a director that not only lifts my work up but really speaks to the human condition.”

He called the film “innovative,” adding, “I am just really grateful.”

Adrien said getting to this place was a “miracle.”

He went on, “I’ve been doing this since I have been a boy, and to still love what I do and to be here with my mom and dad and to share that love and for them to receive that love as well and to witness this moment in a lifetime where they have nurtured me and given me the space to pursue an artistic pursuit like this.”

The star also dished on his plans to celebrate! “We’ve got a few parties,” he said, “We’re gonna have a celebratory drink.”