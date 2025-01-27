Kristen Stewart Reflects on Love, Relationships & the New F-Word (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun talked to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about their new post-apocalyptic romance film “Love Me.”

Long after humanity’s extinction, two sentient objects — a buoy (Kristen) and a satellite (Steven) — inherit the Earth, and with only the internet as their guide, learn what it means to be alive and in love.

Stewart shared, “It's a total metaphor for somebody who feels like they don't really exist, like, we're this amalgamation of affectations combined with instincts and hormones and physicality… but we are so forced to define ourselves in order to be loved and to feel known.”

She added, “When I first read it, I thought it was just a pretty profound look at us versus like some high concept science fiction movie. and I thought it was kind of hiding in something that it wasn't, which is also inherent to what the movie is about, and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is really smart and weird.’”

Reflecting on the shoot, she said, “We basically did the same scene 50 times in the movie over and over and over just to see, and that's the plot of the movie is just to try to get date night right. It's like, how can we be better humans? Like, how can I be more of my real self?”

Steven described the movie as “both accessible and also so deep. It was kind of paradoxical… It felt like a space to explore and that was what I felt like when I was reading the script.”

Stewart insisted, “We didn't make this to be like, ‘We know about our future’… It's like we're living in a time where fake is really like the new F-word. If you were to call me fake, I'd be so offended, yet so much of communication is artifice, and if we don't acknowledge that our the ways of communicating on social media can seem inauthentic because it's, like, this new format and we're all negotiating how to, like, utilize it properly and how to be as close to each other as we can.”

They also reflected on tech being such a big part of dating today. Steven said hopefully the “experience will get to mirror what it

used to be but right now it feels very much in limbo and strange.”

Stewart confessed, “I've done some swiping on my friends’ phones, which is fun,” but later added she sees online dating as “a way to go hang out with a random person. It's just sort of rolling the dice every time, right?”

Plus, Steven talked “Beef” Season 2, playing coy about whether we’ll see him make an appearance!

“That, I cannot say,” Yeun said. “There is no way to answer that without… I will say the cast that’s there will crush it. It is going to be awesome.”