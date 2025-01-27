Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky’s Husband Kevin Manno Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram

Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky’s husband Kevin Manno was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The couple opened up about his health journey on Instagram as he explained, "We want to give you guys a quick update about something that's happening over here in the Manno family, but I'm not stressing about it."

The 41-year-old continued, "I know that Ali shared this recently that I had to go in for a scan — a biopsy and then a CT scan. And it came back that I do have thyroid cancer.”

He insisted, "But I'm not freaking out,” adding later, “The prognosis is very good.”

In the caption, Ali added, “Thankfully it’s a very treatable cancer. He has 2 malignant spots on his right side and it appears it is also in one lymph node, but we won’t know for sure until his surgery.”

Kevin explained in the video, "It looks good. It's going to be something that I can go in, February 10 is the surgery, and we're going to knock it out and it'll be behind us."

Fedotowsky had her concerns, joking sometimes it feels like he’s “too positive” about the diagnosis.

She added they met with his surgeon, and right now they don’t know “if it is going to be half his thyroid or his entire thyroid” that will be removed.

One oncologist told them, “If you have to get cancer, this is the cancer you want to get,” and Ali said the doctor called it a “boring cancer.”

The reality star, who shares Molly, 8, and Riley, 6, with Kevin, said of the diagnosis, "It's changed my perspective on everyday life and truly, you never know when you're going to wake up tomorrow and things could change.”

She also wants to hear from followers. Ali wrote in the caption, “Please share any experiences you have with thyroid cancer, and we are specifically curious about stories related to whether or not you or someone you know had their full thyroid or half of it removed with the cancer only on one side. If the surgeon gets in there and determines the whole thing has to be removed regardless, we will of course move forward with that. But going into the surgery, he has a choice to be aggressive or leave half if possible.



The 40-year-old closed with, “Thank you all for the love and support you’ve always shown us. We are grateful.”

Bachelor Nation showed support in the comments.

Catherine Giudici, wrote, “❤️❤️ what a testament to how strong your family is and the way you’re approaching this challenge is inspiring! ❤️”

Trista Sutter posted, “Wrapping you and your fam in a hug. Prayers up. 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼”

Raven Nicole Gates shared, “Prayers all goes well feb 10th!!! ❤️🙌 💪”