Getty Images

“Full House” star Dave Coulier, 65, is having a tough time amid his battle with cancer.

His wife Melissa Coulier opened up to Detroit’s WXYZ about Coulier’s stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatments.

She’s helping him with some holistic approaches in addition to chemotherapy and shared, "He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating, it gets a little tougher and more difficult.”

She added, "He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it. Every morning, if he's feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that, too.”

Melissa explained that Dave’s family has faced cancer before, and he’s honoring them with his own fight.

"I think it's just innately in him,” she said of his strength. “He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it. I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them.”

Melissa said she is thankful for the support they’ve received so far, saying, “He’s so beloved and so that really helps because everyone is really rallying around both of us.”

Back in November, Dave’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos showed his support by posing alongside Coulier while wearing a bald cap.

Instagram

John wrote, “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you (p.s. - @melissacoulier is the most wonderfulest - your true life line!)”

Dave first announced his cancer diagnosis in November in an interview with People magazine.

He said he first noticed symptoms in October. He came down with an upper respiratory infection that caused his lymph nodes to swell, with one area reaching the size of a golf ball.

Doctors had Dave undergo PET and CT scans, along with a biopsy.

He told the magazine, “Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive.’”

Coulier recalled, “I went from ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to ‘I have cancer,’ and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Dave said when he got the news, he was “stunned.”

“I didn't expect it, and then reality settled in and I found myself remarkably calm with whatever the outcome was going to be,” he said. “I don't know how to explain it, but there was an inner calm about all of it, and I think that that's part of what I've seen with the women in my family go through. They really instilled that in me and inspired me in a way because they were magnificent going through what they went through, and I just thought, ‘I'm okay with this too.’ I've had an incredible life on a journey with incredible people around me and I'm okay. It does change perspective for sure.”

Dave and Melissa consulted with medical professionals to face the cancer “head on.”

He started chemo right away, and revealed that his bone marrow test came back negative, meaning, “My chances of curable went from something low to 90% range. And so that was a great day.”

“I have my good days. I have my bad days,” Dave said. “Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there's other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy. I actually skated yesterday with some friends here in Detroit. We just went and skated around and shot pucks, and it was wonderful just to be out there doing something that I love and just trying to stay focused on all the great stuff that I have in my life.”

Dave said his goal is to inspire others to take care of their health.